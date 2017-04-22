Xi inspects PLA Southern Theater Command, vows to build strong army



Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), speaks at a meeting during an inspection of the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), April 21, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

NANNING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Friday and stressed building a strong army.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), urged all military personnel to resolutely safeguard the authority of CPC Central Committee and unswervingly follow the Party's leadership.

He asked all military personnel to greet the 19th CPC National Congress scheduled for later this year with outstanding achievements and a brand new look.