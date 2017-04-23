Singaporean warship visits China

QINGDAO, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A Singaporean warship arrived Sunday at Chinese city Qingdao for a four-day visit and joint drill.

The North Sea Fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy held a ceremony to welcome missile frigate RSS Intrepid, which is accompanied by Chinese ship Yancheng. Altogether 141 Singaporean naval staff were onboard the frigate.

The two navies will visit each other's ships and hold exchange activities.

After the visit, the RSS Intrepid and Yancheng will conduct a joint drill practising the Code for Unalerted Encounters at Sea, focusing on simple subjects such as communication and formation maneuvers.