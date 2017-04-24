Malaysia, China set up high-level defence cooperation committee

Malaysia's Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein leading a meeting with his Chinese counterpart General Chang Wanquan on Saturday (Apr 22). (Photo: Twitter/H20Comms)

KUALA LUMPUR: Diplomatic relations and defence directions between Malaysia and China have been further enhanced with the setting up of a high-level committee among the two countries.

The move was the outcome of a meeting with Chinese defence minister General Chang Wanquan during his three-day official visit to China, which began last Friday, Malaysia's Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Sunday (Apr 23).

In a statement, Hishammuddin said the setting up of the committee was to identify a more practical and structured form of cooperation in defence.

Hishammuddin said he had instructed Malaysian Army Chief General Zulkiple Kassim and the Malaysian Air Force Chief Gen Affendi Buang to discuss further on the defence and military cooperation.

"Malaysia and China also have to organise more frequent exchange visits in future to improve communication, understanding, and also to further strengthen the trust," he added.