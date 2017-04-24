Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment to Mali passes UN assessment

A UN inspector checks a power generation unit of the 4th Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment to Mali during the combat-readiness assessment conducted by the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on April 19, 2017, local time. (mod.gov.cn/ Pan Mingchun)

GAO, MALI, April 24 (ChinaMil) -- The 4th Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment to Mali passed a combat-readiness assessment conducted by the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on April 19, 2017, local time.

The detachment suffered a car bomb attack on May 31, 2016, in which over 90 percent of its equipment was damaged. The Chinese peacekeeping engineers have been engaged in repair and maintenance of the equipment in the past 11 months, and now the basic operational capabilities of all the equipment have been preliminarily restored.

Under the conditions of the decreased equipment performance caused by the car bomb attack, the detachment continued to implement missions entrusted by the MINUSMA. It has successively completed 18 major tasks including reconstruction of the Gao Airport damaged by a terrorist attack in December 2016, reconstruction of the MOC camp in Gao, which was attacked by a suicide car bomb in January 2017, aerial transport capacity adjustment at the Gao Airport, construction of the campsite of a combat and transportation battalion of the MINUSMA and so on.

To date, 38 members of the detachment is still stationed in the Menaka Camp of the MINUSMA, where they are responsible for the construction of barracks at the campsite.

A UN inspector checks small-sized equipment of the 4th Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment to Mali during the combat-readiness assessment conducted by the MINUSMA on April 19, 2017, local time. (mod.gov.cn/ Pan Mingchun)