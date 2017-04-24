China Military

BEIJING, April 24 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Chang Wanquan held talks with the visiting Malaysian Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, in Beijing on the afternoon of April 21.

Chang said that with the joint concern and personal promotion of the Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, China and Malaysia have witnessed the growing strategic mutual trust, more active economic and trade exchanges and overall advancement of cooperation.

The relations between the militaries of China and Malaysia have maintained healthy and stable development on a long-term basis, Chang said, adding that the Chinese military is willing to make joint efforts with the Malaysian military to enhance high-level contacts and boost cooperation in training and exercises, so as to further consolidate and improve mil-to-mil relations between the two countries.

Hishammuddin Hussein said that Malaysia-China relations is at a very high level. Malaysia is glad to see that the mil-to-mil cooperation between the two countries in each field has been continuously deepening, and is willing to work together with China to maintain and develop such good relations.

Before their meeting, Chang held a welcome ceremony for Hishammuddin and accompanied him to inspect the honor guard of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Deputy Commander of the PLA Navy Tian Zhong and Malaysian Ambassador to China Datuk Zainuddin Yahya attended the meeting.