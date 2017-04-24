PLA puts on maiden show at national engineering vocational skill competition

YANGLING, April 24 (ChinaMil) -- The 13th national engineering construction occupational skill competition concluded Sunday in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi province.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) team won two team titles and four individual titles. Among all the seventeen members of the team, fourteen have won prizes in different events of the competition.

It is the first time that the Chinese military has participated in the competition.

The biennial national engineering construction occupational skill competition is the biggest and most influential state-level occupational skill competition in China's engineering construction field.

The seventeen members of the PLA team came from the equipment repair plants of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Rocket Force of the PLA.