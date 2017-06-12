Senior military leader visits Spain, Finland and Vietnam

BEIJING, June 12 (ChinaMil) -- Gen. Fan Changlong, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), left Beijing on June 12 to visit Spain, Finland and Vietnam at the invitation of the militaries of the three countries.

During his visit in Vietnam, Gen. Fan will also attend the 4th high-level border meeting between the Chinese and Vietnamese militaries.

Shao Yuanming, deputy chief of staff of the Joint Staff Department under China's CMC, Liu Zhenli, chief of staff of the PLA Army, Liu Yi, deputy commander of the PLA Navy, and Song Kun, deputy political commissar of the PLA Air Force, are the main entourage.