US destroyer Sterett makes port call to Zhanjiang

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), led by Capt. David Bretz, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 31, arrived in Zhanjiang City for a five-day friendly port visit on the morning of June 12. (Chinanews.com/Photo by Zhou Qiqing)

By Li Wei, Zhou Qiqing

ZHANJIANG, June 14 (ChinaMil) -- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) of the US Navy, led by Capt. David Bretz, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 31, arrived in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, for a five-day friendly port visit on the morning of June 12, 2017.

Naval officers and soldiers of the South China Sea Fleet under the Navy of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) held a welcoming ceremony at the port for the visiting US destroyer.

During the course of the port visit, both sides' sailors will conduct ship visits, sporting events including tug of war, football, basketball, billiards, cooking exchange and other community relations activities. And the US sailors will also visit a Special School.

After the scheduled port visit, the two navies will also carry out joint exercises on communication, formation movement, Code For Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES) drill and joint search and rescue, to enhance the friendship, cooperation and mutual trust between the two navies.

It is reported that the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) was commissioned in 2008. The destroyer has a length of 155.7 meters, a width of 20.24 meters and the largest displacement is 9,217 tons. A total of 380 US naval officers and soldiers are on the ship.

A sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) heaves the mooring line to the pier as the destroyer pulls into a naval port in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, on June 12, 2017. (Chinanews.com/Photo by Jiang Xiaowei)