China, Spain vow to boost military and defense cooperation

General Fan Changlong (R), vice chairman of China Central Military Commission, meets with Spanish Defense Minister María Dolores de Cospedal in Madrid on June 13, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Li Xiaowei)

MADRID, June 14 (ChinaMil) -- General Fan Changlong, vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), met with Spanish Defense Minister María Dolores de Cospedal in Madrid on Tuesday. Gen. Fan is paying a visit to Spain upon invitation of the Spanish military.

Noting the sound developing momentum of China-Spain relations in recent years, Fan said that Chinese President Xi Jinping recently met with King Felipe VI of Spain in Astana and Spanish Prime Minister Rajoy in Beijing, and they reached important consensuses on pushing forward cooperation in the implementation of Belt and Road Initiative and deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Military-to-military relations is an important part of China-Spain relations, Fan added. The bilateral military relations between the two countries have developed smoothly in recent years, and their pragmatic cooperation in such fields as military training, exchange of naval ship visits and military education has yielded remarkable results, Fan said.

The Chinese military is willing to strengthen cooperation with Spanish military to promote the elevation of relations between the two militaries, he said.

Cospedal spoke highly of the Belt and Road Initiative. She said Spain thinks positively of China's important role in maintaining world peace and regional stability.

Spain attaches great importance to developing the military-to-military relations with China, hopes to carry out pragmatic cooperation in anti-terrorism and peacekeeping operations, and looks forward to the bilateral defense cooperation agreement to be signed at an early date, so as to push forward new development of relations between the two militaries, Cospedal said.

During the visit to Spain, Fan Changlong also met with several high-ranking Spanish defense officials and visited the Defense Staff Headquarters, the Naval Staff Headquarters and an Army unit of the Spanish Armed Forces.

Chinese ambassador to Spain Lv Fan, Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff Department under China’s Central Military Commission Shao Yuanming, PLA's Chief of Army Staff Liu Zhenli, Deputy Commander of the PLA Navy Liu Yi and Deputy Political Commissar of the PLA Air Force Song Kun attended the activities.

