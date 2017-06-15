China Military



Team China salutes during their national anthem after winning the 18th Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) World Military Women’s Volleyball Championship at Naval Station Mayport.

By MC2 Timothy Schumaker

China was awarded the gold medal while the U.S. took home silver during an awards ceremony that finalized the 18th Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) World Military Women’s Volleyball Championship at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Mayport, Florida June 9.

The tournament also featured teams from Canada, Germany and The Netherlands, with Team Germany taking home the bronze. The teams competed June 4-9, while promoting peace activities and solidarity among athletes.

“It was a fabulous week full of great competition,” said Capt. David Yoder, commanding officer of NAVSTA Mayport. “Everyone seemed to have a really good time and enjoyed the service on base.”

Founded in 1948, CISM’s 135 member-nations makes it the largest military organization in the world and the second largest multisport organization after the International Olympic Committee, organizing approximately 20 Military World Championships in 30 different sports per year.

As service members and athletes, the participants represent the highest level of military athletic competiveness. It is common for the athletes to also be renowned as Olympians and world champions.

