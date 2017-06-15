Chinese naval escort force meets with EU Combined Task Force 465



Senior Captain Wang Zhongcai(2nd L), commanding officer of the 26th Chinese naval escort taskforce and deputy chief of staff of the East China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy, has talks with Spanish Navy Rear Admiral Rafael Fernández-Pintado Muñoz-Rojas, commander of the EU Combined Task Force 465, on June 13.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Jian)

By Lin Jian and An Peng

GULF OF ADEN, June 15 (ChinaMil) -- Spanish Navy Rear Admiral Rafael Fernández-Pintado Muñoz-Rojas, also commander of the EU Combined Task Force 465 (CTF-465), paid a cross-deck visit to the guided-missile frigate Huanggang(Hull 577) of the 26th Chinese naval escort taskforce on the morning of June 13, local time.

Senior Captain Wang Zhongcai, commanding officer of the 26th Chinese naval escort taskforce and deputy chief of staff of the East China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy, received his EU counterpart aboard the frigate Huanggang(Hull 577).

During their meeting, the two sides introduced information as force structure, operation mode, and escort methods. They also had exchange of views on current security situation in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off the Somali coast, communication and exchange on anti-piracy information-sharing, cooperation, coordination and escort for ships of the World Food Programme (WFP).

Wang Zhongcai said that since the Gulf of Aden escort mission, there have been 19 meetings between commanders of the Chinese taskforce and CTF-465. The two sides have maintained good exchanges and cooperation and played a positive role in safeguarding the ships in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off the Somali coast.

Wang also expressed that the Chinese naval escort taskforce is willing to maintain communication and strengthen pragmatic exchange and cooperation with naval escort ships from various countries, including the EU CTF-465, and actively engage in escort action information exchange and international humanitarian cooperation in order to make a positive contribution to maintaining peace in the Gulf of Aden.

Fernández-Pintado Muñoz-Rojas spoke highly of the efforts made by the Chinese naval taskforce in maintaining the safety in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off the Somali coast and hoped that the two sides can keep good relations and pragmatic cooperation to jointly safeguard the maritime security in the escorted waters.

After the meeting, Fernández-Pintado Muñoz-Rojas also visited the frigate Huanggang(Hull 577).

CTF-465 was established in December 2008 to protect WFP ships, deter and combat piracy activities. At present, CTF-465 consists of the Spanish Galicia amphibious transport dock landing ship and the Italian Espero frigate.

Senior Captain Wang Zhongcai, commanding officer of the 26th Chinese naval escort taskforce gives Fernández-Pintado Muñoz-Rojas a tour of the frigate Huanggang(Hull 577).