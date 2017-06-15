China, Pakistan hold defense and security consultation in Beijing

General Fang Fenghui (L), member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of the Joint Staff Department under the CMC, holds a welcome ceremony for General Zubair Mahmood Hayat (R), Pakistan's Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), in Beijing, June 14, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/ Zhu Min)

BEIJING, June 15 (ChinaMil) -- The 12th China-Pakistan Defense and Security Consultation was held Wednesday in Beijing. General Fang Fenghui, member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of the Joint Staff Department under the CMC, and General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Pakistani Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), conducted in-depth exchange of views on international and regional security situations and bilateral military relations. The consultation achieved positive results.

Fang said that the bilateral military relations between the two countries have maintained a healthy and stable development momentum, as evidenced by the in-depth and pragmatic cooperation in the areas of high-level contacts, joint training, weapons and equipment, anti-terrorism operations.

Fang stressed that the Chinese side will unswervingly practice the important consensus reached by the Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani leaders, deepen the cooperation between the two militaries and work together with Pakistani military to jointly safeguard the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Chinese military will promote the development of the Quadrilateral Cooperation and Coordination Mechanism in Counter Terrorism by Afghanistan-China-Pakistan-Tajikistan Armed Forces (Four-nation counter-terror Mechanism), elevate the level of cooperation between the two militaries and jointly maintain the security and stable development of the region, Fang added.

Zubair said that Pakistan attaches great importance to the relations with China and firmly supports China's core interests and major concerns.

The Pakistani military is willing to keep close contact and deepen cooperation with the Chinese military to push forward the advancement of the Four-nation Mechanism, resolutely crack down on terrorism forces and ensure the security of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Before the consultation, Fang held a welcoming ceremony for Zubair and accompanied him to review the honor guard of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

General Fang Fenghui (2nd R), member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of the Joint Staff Department under the CMC, has talks with General Zubair Mahmood Hayat (1st L), Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) of Pakistan, in Beijing, June 14, 2017. The 12th round of defense and security consultation between the militaries of China and Pakistan kicked off Wednesday in Beijing. (mod.gov.cn/Zhu Min)