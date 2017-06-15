China lauds Pakistan's support in fighting terrorism

Yu Zhengsheng, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Zubair Mahmood Hayat in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2017. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Yu Zhengsheng met with Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Zubair Mahmood Hayat in Beijing Thursday.

Hailing the traditional all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan, Yu, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said China appreciates the Pakistani government and military's firm support for China in fighting terrorism.

He called on both sides to enhance military-to-military cooperation so as to safeguard the security of both countries as well as regional peace and stability.

Yu also called for implementation of the consensus reached by the leaders of both countries to promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and forge a community of shared future.

Zubair said Pakistan would like to increase cooperation between the two militaries and provide security for the construction of the economic corridor.