OPCW delegation visits Chinese military organizations

By Ministry of National Defense (MND)

BEIJING, June 16 (ChinaMil) -- At the invitation of the Chinese and Japanese foreign ministries, Ahmet Üzümcü, Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), and Sheikh Mohammed Belal, Chairperson of the OPCW Executive Council, headed a 23-member delegation comprising ambassadors from 18 countries to the organization to visit China from June 11 to 16.

During the visit, the OPCW delegation held discussions with Chinese military leaders and arms control experts at the Office for International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of National Defense (MND), and visited the OPCW-designated lab at the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and the facilities for destroying chemical weapons left by Japanese aggressors at Ha'erbaling, north China's Jilin Province.

The MND Office for International Military Cooperation introduced to the delegation the communication and cooperation between Chinese military and its foreign counterparts, and the efforts of chemical weapons control made by Chinese military under the framework of the UN and international conventions.

The Chinese military has strictly observed international conventions, earnestly fulfilled its duties and obligations, actively worked with OPCW to properly solve chemical weapons issues in relevant countries, built high-level labs, held multiple international training courses on chemical protection and aid, set up protective and aid equipment base, and cooperated with the Foreign Ministry and other departments in the investigation, identification, mining, recovery, transportation, custody and destruction of chemical weapons left by Japanese aggressors.

The MND Office for International Military Cooperation expressed its willingness to continue to support OPCW's work and provide more pubic security products such as manpower, technology, equipment and training for the international community to defuse the hazards of chemical weapons. It hoped that the OPCW will continue to pay attention to the issue of Japan-left chemical weapons, and jointly urge the Japanese side to increase input and destroy those chemical weapons at a faster pace.

Director-General Üzümcü said that China is an important member of the international community and the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction (CWC), and expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government and military for their consistent support to OPCW's work.

Üzümcü also fully affirmed Chinese military's sincerity and practicality in fulfilling the CWC, spoke highly of its contributions to international chemical protection and aid, and commented positively on its efforts to build high-level labs, cooperate in international inspection and eliminate the damages caused by Japan-left chemical weapons.