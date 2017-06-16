Chinese naval fleet visits Iran

The Chinese naval fleet arrives at the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran on June 15 for a four-day friendly visit after two days of voyage since they left Pakistan's Karachi port. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Wei)

TEHRAN, June 16 (ChinaMil) – A Chinese naval fleet, consisting of the guided-missile destroyer Changchun(Hull 150), guided-missile frigate Jinzhou(Hull 532) and comprehensive supply ship Chaohu (Hull 890), docked at the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas on June 15 for a four-day friendly port visit after two days of voyage since they left Pakistan's Karachi port.

The fleet docked at the Bandar Abbas Port guided by the Iranian frigate Alvand at around 10:30 on June 15, local time. The Iranian side held a welcome ceremony for the Chinese naval fleet at the port.

The Commander and Deputy Commander of Iran’s First Naval Zone Pang Sen, Chinese Ambassador to Iran Yao Yao, Chinese military attachés to Iran, representatives of the Iranian Navy, Chinese embassy staff, China-funded institutions, overseas Chinese students and overseas Chinese welcomed the Chinese naval fleet at the port.

Shen Hao, commanding officer of the Chinese naval fleet, said that the friendship between the two peoples of China and Iran has a long history. The naval exchanges between the two countries have become increasingly deep and cooperation in various fields has developed in a healthy and stable way.

Shen Hao hoped that the two navies can further strengthen the pragmatic exchanges, cooperation, mutual understanding and mutual trust in order to work together to maintain regional stability and world peace.

The commander of Iran’s First Naval Zone said that the visit of the Chinese naval fleet will help further enhance the relations between the two armed forces and the two countries. During the visit, the two navies will carry out mutual visits, professional exchanges, joint exercises, sports competitions and other exchange activities.

After the visit, the two navies will conduct extensive exchanges and hold a joint drill in waters off the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz.

