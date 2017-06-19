Chinese naval fleet departs for joint drill in Russia

SANYA, June 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese naval fleet sailed out of a port in south China's Hainan Province Sunday for a scheduled military exercise with the Russian navy in St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad.

The fleet consists of one destroyer, one frigate, one comprehensive supply ship, ship-borne helicopters and marines.

The drill is part of an annual program which aims to consolidate and advance the Sino-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, and deepen friendly and practical cooperation between the two militaries.

Code-named the "Joint Sea 2017" drill, it will also improve coordination between the two navies on joint defense operations at sea.

According to consensus reached by the two countries, the two navies are scheduled to hold military drill in waters of the Baltic Sea in late July and then the Sea of Japan and Okhotsk in middle September.

This year's drill aims to jointly carry out rescue missions and protect the safety of economic activities at sea.