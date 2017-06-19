PLA unit in HK honored

A special unit from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison was granted an honorary title signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a ceremony on Friday morning to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China.

Rear Admiral Yu Guang, deputy director of the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC), bestowed the title "Hong Kong Garrison Model Special Force Company" on the First Company of the Special Force in the PLA Hong Kong Garrison during the ceremony, the Ministry of National Defense announced on its website on Friday.

The ceremony was held at Hong Kong garrison's Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks. Yuan Yubai, commander of the PLA Southern Theater Command (STC), and Wei Liang, political commissar of the STC, attended the ceremony.

Hong Kong garrison is now attached to the STC after the PLA was regrouped from previous seven military area commands into five theater commands in 2016.

5 dead from poisonous gas

Five suspects died and seven were arrested for illegally dumping industrial effluent on Friday morning, according to Hebei police.

The five people passed out after breathing in poisonous gas when they dumped industrial effluent in a village in Wuji county, North China's Hebei Province, at 5:35 am on Friday, local news portal hebnews.cn reported.

They were immediately sent to the county hospital where all of them died by 10 am. Further investigation is going on.