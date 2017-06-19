Senior military leader meets with Pakistani Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

BEIJING, June 19 (ChinaMil) -- General Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), met with visiting General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Pakistani Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), in Beijing on the morning of June 16.

Noting the long friendship and amity between the two countries, Xu Qiliang said China and Pakistan are good neighbors, good brothers, good friends and good partners.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have enjoyed sound and steady development of all-weather friendship and all-round cooperation thanks to the support of their leaders regardless of the changes in international, regional and domestic situations, Xu said.

Mil-to-mil relations is an important cornerstone for bilateral relations, Xu said, adding that Chinese and Pakistani militaries have had frequent high-level mutual visits and their pragmatic cooperation in various fields has yielded ample fruits over the years.

China is willing to make united efforts with Pakistan to comprehensively implement the important consensuses reached by their leaders, deepen the mil-to-mil relations, and make positive contributions to their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, Xu stressed.

Zubair noted that the friendship between the two countries and militaries has withstood the test of time and has great prospects. No matter how the international situation changes, Pakistan will stand firmly by China on issues concerning its core interests, such as the One China policy and the South China Sea.

Pakistan is grateful to China for its long-term selfless help, and is willing to work with China to continuously deepen their pragmatic communication and cooperation in all fields and push forward the mil-to-mil relations to new heights, added Zubair.

Ma Yiming, deputy chief of staff of the Joint Staff Department under China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), Masood Khan, Pakistani ambassador to China, and others were also present at the meeting.