Chinese naval fleet wraps up visit to Iran

By Yan Guiwang

BANDAR ABBAS PORT, June 19 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese ocean-going naval fleet left the Bandar Abbas Port at 11:00 am on June 18, local time, after a four-day friendly visit to Iran.

Deputy commander of Iran's First Naval Zone Abdullah, Counselor Xu Wei and Military Attachés Yao Yao from the Chinese Embassy in Iran, representatives of the Iranian Navy, Chinese embassy staff, China-funded institutions, overseas Chinese students and overseas Chinese, saw the Chinese naval fleet off at the port.

After leaving the port, the Chinese naval fleet held a joint drill on formation movement and communication with the Iranian naval frigates Alvand (F-71) and Alborz (F-72) in the waters off the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz.

It is said during the visit, Rear Admiral Shen Hao, commanding officer of the Chinese naval fleet on outgoing visit mission, met with the Commander of Iran's First Naval Zone Admiral Amir Hossein Azad, Governor General of Iran's Hormuzgan Province Jassem Jadari and the Iranian regime's Supreme Leader and religious leader in Hormozgan Province Ghulam-Ali Naeem Abadi. Rear Admiral Shen Hao also visited a local naval shipyard.

The Iranian naval officers and soldiers boarded the guided-missile destroyer Changchun (Hull 150) and guided-missile frigate Jinzhou (Hull 532) of the Chinese naval fleet for visits.

The two navies also hosted professional exchange and friendly football game and other activities. The open day activities held by the Chinese guided-missile destroyer Changchun and the guided-missile frigate Jinzhou attracted hundreds of visitors.

It is learned that the Chinese ocean-going naval fleet is scheduled to head to Muscat of Oman for next friendly visit.