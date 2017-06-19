China to deepen defense cooperation with central and eastern European countries

BEIJING, June 19 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Chang Wanquan met last Friday with foreign representatives who are in China to attend the first Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Senior Defense Officers Seminar in Beijing.

Chang welcomed all the CEEC representatives for the seminar, and noted the deep traditional friendship between China and CEEC.

In recent years, Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forth a string of important concepts and principles regarding the development of China-CEEC relations, the 16 central and eastern European countries are all situated along the Belt and Road routes, said Chang. China is willing to make joint efforts with CEEC to grasp the important opportunities provided by the Belt and Road construction to promote mutual development and prosperity, Chang added.

China stands ready to work with CEEC to raise their defense and military cooperation to a higher level, Chang said.

During the meeting, a leading official from the Department for Defense Policy and Planning under Romanian Defense Ministry gave a speech on behalf of the attendees of the seminar. After nearly half a month's study, discussions and field trips, they have had a deeper understanding of China's diplomatic and defense policies as well as the great significance of the Belt and Road Initiative, he said.

All the central and eastern European countries will press ahead side by side with China and continuously deepen military and defense exchange and cooperation, so as to inject new drive into the development of CEEC-China relations, he added.