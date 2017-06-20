China's J-31 stealth fighter makes appearance at Paris Air Show

China's fourth Generation Multi-Purpose Medium fighter jet, the Shenyang J-31, developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), is making an appearance at the Paris Air Show for the first time.

The J-31 is the latest design being added to the Chinese air force.

Beyond the J-31, a number of other Chinese aircraft are being showcased at this year's Paris Air Show. They include the L15 Advanced Trainer, as well as 'Wing Loong' Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

This is the 5th time AVIC has taken part in the biennial Paris Air Show.

The 52nd Paris Air Show, the world's oldest, runs from June 19 to June 25, 2017.