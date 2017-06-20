Vietnam wants to strengthen trust with China



Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R)receives Chinese Politburo member and Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission Fan Changlong

Source: The Voice of Vietnam

Vietnam hopes to strengthen trust with China, improving the two countries’ cooperation across the fields while sustaining peace and stability in the East Sea based on respect for each other’s interests and international law.

The statement was made by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at his reception in Hanoi on June 18 for Chinese Politburo member and Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission General Fan Changlong.

The Party Secretary welcomed General Fan and the Chinese high-ranking military delegation to Vietnam to attend the fourth Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange programme scheduled to take place in both Vietnam and China from June 20-22.

Stressing the importance of cooperation and exchange programmes between the two countries' armies, Trong said Vietnam and China should actively implement signed agreements and make full use of cooperative mechanisms like high-level meetings and friendship exchanges between land and marine border forces and dialogues on defence policy.

“Vietnam always values the long-time neighbourly friendship and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China,” he affirmed.

Fan, for his part, said China highly values the relationship with Vietnam, adding that the Chinese army, together with the Vietnamese army, is determined to carry out agreements between the two countries, contributing to the development of bilateral ties.

He said China hopes to increase high-level talks, strategic discussions and defence cooperation with Vietnam.