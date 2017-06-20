25th Chinese naval escort taskforce completes visit to New Zealand

The guided-missile frigate Yulin (Hull 569) of the 25th Chinese naval escort taskforce departs from the Port of Auckland in New Zealand on the morning of June 19, local time, after a five-day friendly visit to New Zealand. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Pan Xiaoyuan)

By Pan Xiaoyuan

AUCKLAND, June 20 (ChinaMil) -- The 25th Chinese naval escort taskforce consisting of the guided-missile frigates Hengyang (Hull 568) and Yulin (Hull 569) and the comprehensive supply ship Honghu (Hull 963) completed its five-day friendly visit to New Zealand and departed from the Port of Auckland in New Zealand at 10:00 am on the morning of June 19, local time.

The three Chinese naval ships berthed at the Prince's Wharf of the Port of Auckland on June 15, local time.

It is learned that during the Chinese naval escort taskforce's visit to New Zealand, sailors of the Chinese PLA Navy and the RNZN held a series of friendly exchange activities at the Devonport Naval Base of the RNZN.

Rear Admiral Zhao Jicheng, commanding officer of the 25th Chinese naval escort taskforce, called on Commodore David Gibbs, deputy chief of the RNZN and reviewed the guard of honor of the RNZN, in addition to calling on Auckland's deputy mayor Bill Cashmore.

Chinese sailors also took part in many activities including visiting the New Lynn School in Auckland and New Zealand's inshore combat troops, damage control troops and aviation squadron, and having a party with staff from the Chinese Consulate in Auckland and local Chinese and Chinese nationals.

Moreover, the Chinese naval escort taskforce also held activities including a warship open-day and a deck reception.

