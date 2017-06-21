Chinese air force to host two competitions of IAG

BEIJING, June 21 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force will host two events of the 2017 International Army Games (IAG) -- Aviadarts and Airborne Platoon from July 29 to August 12, and the air force troops to participate in the two events have been engaged in training at related military airports.

The venues of the 28 competitions of the 2017 International Army Games (IAG) are located in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and China. The six competitions to be held in China are "Suvorov Attack", "Aviadarts", "Airborne Platoon", "Gunsmith Master", "Clear Sky" and "Safe Environment".

The PLA Air Force will also send teams abroad to participate in the other events .

It is the first time for the PLA Air Force to host international military competitions, which will further promote military cooperation and exchange between China and other countries, said Senior Colonel Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the PLA Air Force, on Tuesday.

The Aviadarts competition will be staged in three airports and one shooting range of the PLAAF in Changchun, Siping and Shuangliao in Northeast China's Jilin Province, Shen said.

The participating military planes will be grouped into eight teams of fighter jets, attack aircraft, reconnaissance aircraft, fighter bombers, bomber, transport aircraft, armed and transport helicopters. The pilots will compete in the physical fitness contest and flight skill contest.

The Airborne Platoon event will be held at a training range of the airborne troops of the PLA Air Force in Guangshui City of central China's Hubei Province. Besides various contests for combat vehicles, the individual accurate parachute jumping is also included in the competition.

On the sideline of the two events, the Bayi Aerobatics Team of the PLA Air Force and two aerobatics teams from the Aviation University of the Air Force will perform for the public at the closing ceremony of the Aviadarts competition, noted Shen.

The IAG is sponsored by the Defense Ministry of the Russia Federation. The PLA Air Force has been invited to send teams to Russia to participated in the IAG for three consecutive years since 2014 when it sent a team to participate in the Aviadarts for the first time.