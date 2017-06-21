China Military

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States began their first diplomatic and security dialogue on Wednesday at the U.S. State Department in Washington D.C..

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi co-chairs the dialogue with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

Fang Fenghui, a member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of the CMC Joint Staff Department, also participated in the dialogue.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Tuesday that China will work with the United States for positive results at the diplomatic and security dialogue.

The diplomatic and security dialogue is one of four high-level mechanisms established during the Mar-a-Lago meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida in April.

The other three are dialogues on economics, on law enforcement and cyber security, and on social, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.