China vows cooperation with ASEAN to promote peace in South China Sea

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China Wednesday vowed joint efforts with ASEAN countries to ensure the success of the China-ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in August and promote peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks in response to a question regarding recent comments from Philippine Assistant Foreign Secretary for ASEAN Affairs Ma. Hellen De La Vega.

The Philippine diplomat was quoted as saying the set-up of senior diplomat hotline between China and ASEAN countries, and the application of the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES) in the South China Sea, would help improve China-ASEAN relations.

Geng applauded the Philippine diplomat's comments, adding currently the situation in the South China Sea has been stabilized and maintains sound development momentum.

Parties concerned have pushed forward consultations on a code of conduct (COC) in the South China Sea as well as maritime cooperation, he told a routine press briefing.

Geng said parties concerned had reached agreement on the COC framework at the 14th Senior Officials' Meeting on the Implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), held last month in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Since last year, parties concerned have agreed to set up a senior diplomat hotline to cope with maritime emergencies, and apply the CUES in the South China Sea. The hotline has been trialled during the first half of this year, Geng said.

"All these measures have played important roles in cementing trust among parties concerned and avoid unexpected issues," Geng said.