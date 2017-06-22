China welcomes solutions to Korean Peninsula nuclear issue

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes and encourages all thoughts and proposals that are conducive to the resolution of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang here on Wednesday.

Geng's remarks came as Moon Chung-in, special security adviser to the president of the Republic of Korea (ROK), who was speaking to reporters in Washington last week, said Seoul and Washington may consider scaling back their joint military exercises in exchange for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) freezing its nuclear and missile development program.

The Korean Peninsula nuclear issue is a security issue, Geng said at a daily press briefing, adding that all relevant parties' reasonable concerns should be solved in a balanced way.

"China welcomes and encourages all thoughts and proposals that are conducive to easing tensions and confrontation, enhancing mutual trust, and solving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue fundamentally," he said.

When asked whether the United States had threatened reprisals or sanctions on enterprises with links to the DPRK, Geng said China had implemented the UN Security Council's resolutions concerning the DPRK.

"China opposes 'long-arm jurisdiction' on foreign enterprises," said Geng, adding that China has made this stance very clear to the United States.

He said China has made efforts and contributions to solving the Korean Peninsula issue that are obvious to all.

China's efforts are not because of outside pressure but because China is a responsible member of the international community, said Geng.