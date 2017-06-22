China-Vietnam meeting scrapped due to ‘reasons related to working arrangements’

Fan Changlong, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, cut short his visit to Vietnam this week for reasons related to working arrangements.

The Chinese side decided to cancel the defense border meeting for reasons related to working arrangements, a publicity official of Chinese defense ministry told the Global Times Wednesday evening.

Fan met with Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and Vietnamese Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich on Sunday.

A delegation led by Fan left Beijing on June 12 and visited Spain and Finland before his trip to Vietnam.