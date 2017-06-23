Chinese, Oman navies hold joint exercise

Local overseas Chinese pose for a group photo with a warship of the Chinese ocean-going naval fleet at the Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat, capital of Oman, June 22, 2017, local time. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yan Guiwang)

GULF OF OMAN, June 23 (ChinaMil) -- A Chinese naval task group for ocean-going port visit wrapped up its four-day friendly visit to Oman and set sail from the Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat at around 10:00 a.m. on June 22, local time.

More than 200 people, including Commodore Said bin Abdullah al Sa’edi, chief of naval staff of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), Charge d'affaires Li Hongyu and defense attaché Wang Yang of the Chinese Embassy in Oman, saw the task group off at the port.

During the visit, Rear Admiral Shen Hao, deputy commander of the East China Sea Fleet of the Chinese PLA Navy and commanding officer of the Chinese naval task group, called on Chief of General Staff of Omani Armed Forces Lieutenant General Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Commander of RNO Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al Ra'eesi, Governor of Muscat Sayyid Saud bin Hilal Al Busaidi, and Chairman of Special Economic Zone Authority at A'Duqm (SEZAD) Yahya bin Said Al-Jabri.

Shen also visited the National Museum of Oman, the Oman National Defense College, the Sultan's Armed Forces Museum and a base of the RNO.

Commodore Said bin Abdullah al Sa’edi boarded on June 19 the Chinese guided-missile destroyer Changchun and the guided-missile frigate Jingzhou for visit. Sailors of both sides held a series of professional interactions.

The task group, consisting of the guided-missile destroyer Changchun, the guided-missile frigate Jingzhou and the suply ship Chaohu, held a joint maritime exercise with the Oman naval ships in the Gulf of Oman after leaving Muscat on Thursday morning.

At 12:15, the three Chinese warships, the RNO's offshore patrol vessels B20 and B22 and the corvette C31 as well as a helicopter from each side arrived at the meeting point and the joint drill began with all the vessels forming a single file.

Rear Admiral Shen Hao said that the joint drill helped improve the interoperability between ships of both sides and deepen mutual trust and cooperation between the two navies.

Rear Admiral Shen Hao (L), commanding officer of a Chinese naval task group on ocean-going visit mission, shakes hands with Commodore Said bin Abdullah al Sa’edi, chief of naval staff of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) at the Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat, capital of Oman on June 22, 2017, local time. The Chinese naval task group wrapped up its four-day friendly visit to Oman and left Muscat on Thursday morning. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Yu Wei)