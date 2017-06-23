Senior Chinese, American military officials meet in Washington

General Fang Fenghui (L), member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of the Joint Staff Department under the CMC, who is in Washington to attend the inaugural U.S.-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue, meets with General Joseph F. Dunford, Jr. (R),Chairman of U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, in Washington, June 22, 2017. China and the United States began their first diplomatic and security dialogue on Wednesday at the U.S. State Department in Washington D.C. . (Photo by mod.gov.cn)

WASHINGTON, June 23 (ChinaMil) -- General Fang Fenghui, member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of the Joint Staff Department under the CMC, met on Thursday with General Joseph F. Dunford, Jr. ,chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armed Forces, in Washington.

Fang said that with the joint promotion of the Chinese President Xi Jinping and the U.S. President Donald Trump, the first diplomatic and security dialogue between China and the United States was held successfully, laying the foundation for the sustained and stable development of the military-to-military relations between the two countries.

In line with the consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, Fang said, the Chinese military will make efforts to expand common ground, strengthen mutual trust, mitigate divergences and enhance cooperation, so as to push forward the relations between the Chinese and American militaries to develop in a pragmatic and effective way.

Dunford spoke highly of the outcomes of the first diplomatic and security dialogue between the two countries, adding that the U.S. military attaches importance to its relations with the Chinese military and is willing to continue the candid communication with the Chinese side, expand the scope of cooperation, properly manage and control risks, and deepen mutual trust, in a bid to inject positive elements into the development of relations between the two countries.

Rear Admiral Wei Gang, deputy commander of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and commander of the PLA Navy's East China Sea Fleet, was present at the meeting.