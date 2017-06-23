Xi calls for upholding "Lyuliang spirit" in poverty relief



Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) talks with veterans at the former site of a military region command in Xing County of north China's Shanxi Province, June 21, 2017. Xi had an inspection tour in Shanxi Wednesday. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

TAIYUAN, June 22 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping said more should be done to end poverty and improve the standard of living in revolutionary base areas.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks during a tour Wednesday of Lyuliang and Xinzhou, two revolutionary base areas in Shanxi Province.

On Wednesday morning, Xi visited Lyuliang revolutionary memorial museum in Xing County of Lyuliang City and left a basket of flowers in a mark of respect for the country's martyrs, the term used for war heros.

Xi spoke highly of the "Lyuliang spirit" and said it should be used as motivation to "improve people's lives and to achieve the great rejuvenation of the nation."

During the tour, Xi spoke about how the poverty relief campaign related to the target of achieving a "moderately prosperous society in an all-round way" by 2020.

Also on Wednesday, Xi visited the village of Zhaojiawa, an impoverished area in Xinzhou City, where he talked with villagers and officials.

Xi spoke of improving living conditions through relocation and called for better supporting measures that would ensure income sources for residents.

The president also met with poverty-relief work teams, and praised their efforts.

Xi said sending officials to serve as first Party committee secretaries at the local level was not only conducive to the poverty eradication campaign, but also improved the competence of officials. He proposed that promising officials at this level should be considered for promotions.

The president vowed continued efforts to improve people's lives and asked everyone to "roll up sleeves and work harder together with the CPC Central Committee."