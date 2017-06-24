Xi urges all-out rescue efforts in SW China landslide

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday ordered all-out rescue efforts for those buried by a landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The landslide from a high part of a mountain in Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba hit Xinmo Village at about 6 a.m., burying 62 homes and more than 100 people. A 2-km section of river was blocked.

Authorities must make maximum efforts to reduce casualties and prevent secondary disasters, Xi said.

Family members of the missing people and those suffering losses in the disaster must be given appropriate care, according to his instruction.

Xi has ordered the State Council, China's Cabinet, to send a work team to the site.

As China has enters flood season, governments across the country should strengthen disaster prevention to ensure safety of people's lives and property, according to the order.