Xi inspects PLA unit in Shanxi, urges leading role of civil-military integration in space industry



Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), meets in Taiyuan with military officers of troop units of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Armed Police Force stationed in Shanxi Province, June 22, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Feng Kaixuan)

TAIYUAN, June 25 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected a rocket launch base of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) stationed in north China's Shanxi Province on Thursday. He urged the troops of the base to enhance their capability of performing launching and test missions and make greater contributions to China's aerospace industry.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), on behalf of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Central Military Commission, extended warm congratulations to the 50 founding anniversary of the base, and expressed high respect and best regards to the older generation of pioneers and officers and men serving in the base.

The base, established in 1960s, is the first key test range for national defense projects independently designed and built by China. Xi commended the outstanding contributions made by the base in the past 50 years for the improvement of China's strategic capability and national defense strength when he visited the history relics exhibition hall of the base.

Xi also met with the base's military officers of high and middle rank and took a group photo with them. He urged the officers and men of the base to boost technological innovation and accelerate the development of new-type combat capabilities and incorporation into the PLA's joint operational system.

Efforts should be made to realize in-depth civil-military integration in technologies, industries, installations and talents in the aerospace field, and the civil-military integration in this field should strive to go ahead in the whole nation and the whole military, Xi stressed.

He encouraged all the officers and men of the base to carry forward the fine traditions of the PLA and keep excelsior and prudential working style to make new contributions to China's endeavor of building a space power.