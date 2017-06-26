PLA Chemical Defense Institute participates in int'l nuclear emergency exercise

By Wei Xiaojun and Zheng Kaiwen

BEIJING, June 26 (ChinaMil) -- The Chemical Defense Institute of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) participated in an international exercise to test global response to a nuclear emergency hosted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from June 21 to June 22.

A total of 82 member states and 11 international organizations participated in the two-day exercise. The PLA Chemical Defense Institute, as the only military unit among China's nine participating units, performed very well during the exercise.

Starting from 8:00 am on June 21 of Beijing time, the IAEA gave instructions to participants through Unified System for Information Exchange in Incidents and Emergencies (USIE) at any time during the next 36 hours. All participants must use English to give advice and feedback within the specified time.

Experts from the PLA Chemical Defense Institute completed case analysis, consequence assessment, sampling analysis, international assistance advice and other tasks, and submitted 18 emergency response documents during the exercise.

It is learnt that this is the first time for China to participate in the Level 3 Convention Exercise (ConvEx-3), the highest level exercise of IAEA. The aims of the exercise are to evaluate communication between its USIE and participants, test the coordination level among nations, international nuclear safety and security organizations, and estimate the effectiveness of international aid deployment.