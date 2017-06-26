China Military

WAU, June 26 (ChinaMil) -- The South Sudan government recently held a ceremony to commend the 7th Chinese peacekeeping medical detachment to South Sudan for its medical and health-care contribution to the local people.

This is the first time for a Chinese peacekeeping medical detachment to receive such a formal commendation from the South Sudan government since the first Chinese peacekeeping medical detachment was sent to the country in 2012.

Riek Gai Kok, South Sudan's Minister of Health, He Xiangdong and Lin Wei, Chinese Ambassador and Chinese Military Attaché to South Sudan respectively, as well as local medical personnel attended the commending ceremony.

Since deployed to its mission area last September, the 7th Chinese peacekeeping medical detachment to South Sudan has successively completed urgent or important tasks including rescuing and treating 12 injured local civilians, treating 8 refugee-camp children with high fever and diarrhea symptoms and carrying out emergency medical rescue after a South Sudan passenger plane crashed, in addition to fulfilling missions entrusted by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Moreover, the Chinese peacekeeping medical detachment has also assisted some local medical institutions including Wau Teaching Hospital and St. Mary's Nursing College in forms of granting medicines, training students and repairing medical equipment.

The detachment has successively provided five free medical services for local people including free medical examination and treatment for local women and children, rescued and treated the injured at three local refugee camps for over 400 persons/times, and successfully dealt with six cases of dystocia during childbirth.

The Chinese peacekeepers have also donated stationeries to local school pupils for many times. Both local government officials and ordinary people in South Sudan speak highly of the 7th Chinese peacekeeping medical detachment for what it has done for them.