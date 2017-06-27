President Xi urges coordinated efforts on overall reform

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for more coordinated efforts in reform and for a review of all current major reform programs.

Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the 36th meeting of the Central Leading Group for Deepening Overall Reform, which he heads.

All departments and localities should be devoted to delivering reforms and should ensure that all results are reviewed, according to a statement released after the meeting.

The group called for swift correction of problems uncovered during inspections and of lax implementation of reform. Departments and authorities should track reform implementation and assess overall outcomes, the statement said.

The meeting passed a plan to establish the Qilian Mountains National Park and explore coordinated ways to protect the environment, improve local standards of living and supervise the exploitation of natural resources.

The group stressed that mixed-ownership of state-owned enterprises (SOE) is important to SOE reform, with mixed-ownership to be well-established by the end of this year. Mixed-ownership should protect employees, prevent erosion of state assets and ensure the leading role of the CPC, said the statement.

Emphasizing the roles of Chinese enterprises overseas and outbound investment in maintaining China's overseas interests, the group called for improved regulation of overseas investment.

China will continue innovation-driven development following two successful years of the Fujian, Guangdong and Tianjin pilot free-trade zones.

The group also discussed homogenizing local GDP calculations and experiences in the Fujian national ecological experimental zone.

Liu Yunshan, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy head of the group, attended the meeting.