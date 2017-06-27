China, Kyrgyzstan hold anti-terror drill in Xinjiang

Chinese frontier defense soldiers are pictured during the China-Kyrgyzstan joint anti-terrorist exercise on June 27, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

URUMQI, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China and Kyrgyzstan frontier forces on Tuesday held a joint anti-terrorist exercise in Kizilsu Kirgiz Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in northwest China.

The drill, carried out under the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), was witnessed by representatives from Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, all the SCO member countries.

A total of 700 police officers from the two countries, aided by armored vehicles, were involved in the drill.

Chen Dingwu, head of the border management administration under the Ministry of Public Security and also commander-in-chief of the drill, said the drill featured simulated weapon smuggling by armed terrorists from Kyrgyzstan to China. It tested the joint action ability in checking terrorism in the border region.

There are 15 land ports along a 5,700-km border line in Xinjiang.

Wang Jian, assistant minister of public security, said the drill reflects SCO member countries' highly consistent stand and resolution in fighting against terrorism, secessionism and extremism.

The mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles launch attacks at simulated terrorists during the China-Kyrgyzstan joint anti-terrorist exercise on June 27, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)