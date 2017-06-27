Xi's selected remarks on building strong military published

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- A book of the selected remarks of President Xi Jinping on national defense and building strong military has been published, according to military authorities Tuesday.

The book consists of statements made between November 2012 and April 2017.

Xi is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).

The book was published by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Publishing House and will be distributed to officers and soldiers at grassroots units.

The political work department of the CMC led the compilation of the book. The department has issued a circular urging all officers and soldiers to carefully study the book.

All the military officers and soldiers should consolidate their ideological and political foundation in mind to "be loyal to the core, support the core and safeguard the core", the department added.