China, Japan to hold talks on maritime affairs

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China and Japan will hold the seventh round of high-level consultations on maritime affairs this week in Japan, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held in Fukuoka from Thursday to Friday, spokesman Lu Kang told a routine news briefing.

Officials representing foreign ministries, defense ministries, marine law enforcement and management departments of both sides will attend the talks, according to the spokesman.

China is ready to exchange opinions on maritime-related issues with the Japanese side and strengthen understanding and mutual trust, he added.

The China-Japan high-level consultations on maritime affairs was set up in 2012. The sixth round of consultations was in December 2016 in Haikou, capital of Hainan Province, where the two sides agreed to work on an air and maritime contact system between their defense ministries as early as possible.