Chinese general meets with British logistics delegation

By Li Haibo and Guo Chen

BEIJING, June 28 (ChinaMil) -- General Zhao Keshi, member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and director of the Logistic Support Department under the CMC, met with a British logistics delegation headed by Major General Angus Fay, Assistant Chief of Defense Staff (Logistics Operations) of the UK Ministry of Defense, in Beijing on June 27, 2017, local time.

Gen. Zhao Keshi said that China and Britain, both permanent member states of the UN Security Council, are important influential countries.

During Chinese President Xi Jinping's successful state visit to Britain in 2015, the two countries lifted their ties to "a global comprehensive strategic partnership for the 21st century" and agreed to start "a golden era in China-UK relations featuring enduring, open and win-win cooperation", Gen. Zhao added.

Gen. Zhao expressed that the Chinese side is willing to work with the British side to promote political mutual trust, take care of each other's concerns, explore the potential for cooperation and push forward bilateral relations.

Gen. Zhao Keshi stressed that China-Britain military relations, as an important part of bilateral relations, has developed well in recent years and also achieved positive results in the logistics field. The Chinese side is willing to constantly deepen and expand exchanges with the British side in the logistics field, Zhao noted.

Zhao Keshi also briefed the delegation on China's defense and military reform during the meeting.

Major General Angus Fay expressed that leaders of both countries have pointed out the direction for the development of China-Britain relations in the new era.

The British side attaches importance to exchanges and cooperation with the Chinese side in various fields including logistics to jointly enhance the logistics support level, he said.