Chinese aircraft carrier formation to mark 20th anniversary of PLA's stationing in HKSAR

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- A flotilla including aircraft carrier Liaoning will visit the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) being stationed in the HKSAR, Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.

The visit will be part of the carrier's trans-regional training and specific arrangements will be released as appropriate, Wu said.

The PLA Hong Kong Garrison has been responsible for the defense of Hong Kong since its return to the motherland in 1997.