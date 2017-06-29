China's new destroyer to protect world peace

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China's new destroyer is committed to world peace and stability, and will take on more responsibilities in international operations, Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.

"China's defensive national defense policy and its military strategy of active defense are clear, and will not be changed with the development of advanced weapons," said Wu.

The Navy's new destroyer, a 10,000-tonne domestically designed and produced vessel, was launched Wednesday at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai.

The vessel is the first of China's new generation of destroyers. It is equipped with advanced air defense, anti-missile, anti-ship, and anti-submarine weapons.

The vessel marks a milestone in improving the nation's Navy armament system and building a strong and modern Navy.