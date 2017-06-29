China Military

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- There are far more agreements than differences in the relations between the Chinese and U.S. militaries, Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said Thursday.

Wu said mutual consensus prevails in the two armies' relations, which are developing in a strategic and long-term direction with overall importance.

Wu called on both sides to make concerted efforts and earnestly implement the important agreements made between the two heads of state.

"We should carefully handle China-U.S. military relations from a strategic viewpoint and a long-term perspective," said Wu, who also urged mutual respect for each other's core interests and major concerns so as to make more contributions to the two countries' relations.