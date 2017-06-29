Chinese army to co-organize International Army Games 2017

URUMQI, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Army will organize four competitions in Korla, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from July 29 to Aug. 12 as part of the International Army Games 2017.

Troops from nine countries including China, Russia and Kazakhstan will participate in events of Suvorov attack, anti-aircraft missiles, weapons maintenance,and nuclear, biological and chemical reconnaissance.

This year, China, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia will organize the games. The PLA has been invited to take part in the International Army Games hosted by the Russian Defense Ministry since 2014.

The Chinese Army will hold exhibitions of weapons and cultural activities for the public and soldiers from competing countries during the games.