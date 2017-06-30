Chinese ocean-going visit naval taskforce arrives in Djibouti

By Yan Guiwang

DJIBOUTI, July 30 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese naval taskforce arrived at Djibouti, the tenth stop of its tour, on the morning of June 28, local time, for a four-day friendly port visit.

The guided-missile destroyer Changchun (Hull 150), the guided-missile frigate Jingzhou (Hull 532) and the comprehensive supply ship Chaohu (Hull 890) slowly sailed into the port of Djibouti under the guidance of a Djibouti Navy vessel at 10:00 a.m. , local time.

The Djibouti side held a grand welcome ceremony for the visiting Chinese naval taskforce.

More than 100 people welcomed the visiting taskforce at the port, including Djibouti Chief of Staff Brigadier Tahir Ali Mohamed, Chief of the Djiboutian Navy Captain Abdourahman Aden Cher, Chinese Ambassador to Djibouti Fu Huaqiang and Deputy Military Attaché to Djibouti Chen Lifeng.

During the visit, Rear Admiral Shen Hao, commanding officer of the Chinese naval taskforce on outgoing visit mission, will meet with Chief of Staff of Djiboutian Armed Forces Major General Zakaria Cheikh Ibrahim, Mayor of Djibouti City Houssein Abdillahi Kayad and Chief of the Djiboutian Navy Captain Abdourahman Aden Cher respectively.

The taskforce will visit Djibouti's air force base. Djibouti's Defense Minister Ali Hasan Bahdon and other government and military leaders will board the Chinese vessels for visits.

During the visit, the sailors of both sides will carry out exchanges, friendly football match and other activities, and the three Chinese naval vessels will hold open day activities.