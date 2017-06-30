China, Kyrgyzstan vow to boost military ties

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Gen. Chang Wanquan meets with Nurlan Chomoev, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan, in Beijing on the afternoon of June 28, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn / Photo by Li Xiaowei)

By Ouyang Hao

BEIJING, June 30 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Gen. Chang Wanquan met with Nurlan Chomoev, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan, in Beijing on the afternoon of June 28, 2017.

Gen. Chang said that in recent years, thanks to the care and leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kyrgyzstan President Atambayev, the China-Kyrgyzstan strategic partnership has been developing soundly and steadily, their cooperation in building the Silk Road Economic Belt has been proceeding stably, and pragmatic cooperation in all fields has been deepening continuously.

As an important part of bilateral relations, the military-to-military relations between the two countries has also been developing smoothly, and both sides' collaboration in such fields as high-level exchange, personnel training, military aids, joint exercises and training has been very fruitful, he added.

Gen. Chang pledged that China is willing to work with Kyrgyzstan to implement the important consensuses reached by leaders of both countries, keep deepening and broadening the cooperation between the two militaries, and continue to enhance communication and collaboration in defense security within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization(SCO) framework, so as to make new contributions to the peace, security and stability in the two countries and the region at large.

Chomoev said that the two countries have seen great momentum in the development of bilateral and military-to-military relations in recent years. Kyrgyzstan is willing to enhance all-round pragmatic cooperation with China within bilateral and multilateral frameworks like the SCO and push forward the relations between the two countries and militaries, with a view to creating more benefits for their people.