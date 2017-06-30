Senior military leader meets with UN Under-Secretary-General

General Fang Fenghui, member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of the Joint Staff Department under the CMC, met with the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations of the United Nations Jean-Pierre Lacroix on the morning of June 29, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn / Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, June 30 (ChinaMil) -- General Fang Fenghui, member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of the Joint Staff Department under the CMC, met with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations of the United Nations, in Beijing on morning of June 29, 2017.

General Fang Fenghui said Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech in this January at the United Nations Headquarters, introducing the concept of building a community of common destiny for all mankind, and put forward China's solutions to cope with realistic challenges for humankind and achieve win-win sharing.

The initiative has received wide recognition across the international community, Fang continued, saying that the Chinese military will always uphold this concept and earnestly implement the solemn commitment made by President Xi Jinping at the United Nations Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping in 2015, and continue to firmly support the cause of the United Nations and be a firm partner of the United Nations.

China is willing to further strengthen cooperation with the United Nations in peacekeeping policy communication, peacekeeping standby troop building, peacekeeping troop security, officer employment for important peacekeeping posts and peacekeeping training to make greater contribution to maintaining world peace, said Fang Fenghui, adding that the Chinese side hopes that the UN peacekeeping reform will fruit positive results to maximum the benefits of peacekeeping operations.

Lacroix thanked China's outstanding contributions to the United Nations peacekeeping cause and spoke highly of Chinese peacekeepers' professionalism and dedication. He said that China is a staunch defender of the world peace and that the United Nations will continue to seek various cooperation with China in the peacekeeping fields.