Chinese defense chief meets with Philippine foreign secretary

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Chang Wanquan (2nd R) and Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano (2nd L) of Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs hold talks in Beijing, June 29, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn / Photo by Li Xiaowei)

By Ouyang Hao

BEIJING, June 30 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Chang Wanquan met with the visiting Secretary of Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Alan Peter Cayetano in Beijing on June 29.

Chang said that under the guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, relations between the two countries have achieved an overall improvement and gained further development.

China is willing to work with the Philippines to maintain good-neighborly and friendly cooperation, properly deal with divergences, and pursue common development, Chang added.

Chang stressed that the Chinese military is willing to carry out friendly communication and cooperation with the Philippine military and contribute to promoting bilateral relations and preserving regional peace and stability.

President Duterte attaches great importance to the relations between the two countries and their militaries, Cayetano said. The Philippines is grateful to China for its support and assistance in multiple fields, and considers China as a reliable friend and is willing to enhance coordination and cooperation with China on international and regional issues and continuously push forward the bilateral relations.

Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago Santa Romana was present at the meeting.