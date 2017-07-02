China offers evidence of Indian troops crossing border



China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang shows a photo of Indian border troops crossing the mutually-recognized boundary at a regular press conference, June 29, 2017. (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)





(ECNS) -- At a regular press conference on Thursday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang revealed several photos of Indian border troops crossing the mutually-recognized boundary at the Sikkim section and entering China.

In accordance with article one of the Convention Between Great Britain and China Relating to Sikkim and Tibet (1890), "the boundary of Sikkim and Tibet shall be the crest of the mountain range separating the waters flowing into the Sikkim Teesta and its affluents from the waters flowing into the Tibetan Mochu and northwards into other rivers of Tibet. The line commences at Mount Gipmochi on the Bhutan frontier, and follows the above-mentioned water-parting to the point where it meets Nipal territory." From this we can see that Doklam belongs to China, Lu said.



The pictures clearly show that the Indian soldiers and vehicles overstepping the crest which is defined as the boundary and entered Chinese territory.

"The water-parting in the area where the Indian troops trespassed is distinct. It is an irrefutable fact that the Indian troops crossed into the Chinese territory. By doing so, they have violated the boundary convention and the commitment upheld by successive Indian governments," the spokesman added.

Lu said the pictures would be posted on the website of the Foreign Ministry following the press conference.







