40 female officers trained for peacekeeping mission

BEIJING, July 1 --A total of 40 female officers from 26 countries received certificates Friday for completing a peacekeeping training program jointly sponsored by China's Ministry of National Defense and UN Women.

The training, which ran from June 19 to 30, aimed to increase the abilities of female peacekeepers in protecting the interests of women and children, and aiding victims of regional violence.

The officers, including five from China, were selected by UN Women.

The training included courses on peacekeeping action overviews, humanitarian action principles, protecting civilians in conflicts and community development, as well as exercises on cooperation, early warning and researching information.

This is the second time since 2016 that China has hosted training programs aimed at female peacekeepers.

According to an official with the Defense Ministry, the training showed China's efforts in fulfilling its international obligations, undertaking peace missions, and promoting gender equality in peacekeeping.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, attended the ceremony and spoke highly of China's efforts in peacekeeping actions.

He expressed hopes that female peacekeepers will account for around 15 percent of all peacekeepers in the near future.